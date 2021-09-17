ST. JOHNSBURY — NEK Council on Aging recently announced the hiting of Joann Sesholtz as full time Case Manager, and Valerie Morse as a part-time Case Manager for the Southern Caledonia County area. Case Managers support clients by evaluating long-term needs that inform, encourage, inspire, and support older and disabled adults to live independently and age well.
“We are so pleased to welcome Joann and Valerie to our team. They both bring extensive experience in case management and services that support our elder residents,” said Meg Burmeister, Executive Director.
Sesholtz previously worked with Northern Human Services in Littleton, N.H. as the ACT Team Coordinator and Case Manager in support of treatment for individuals with severe or persistent mental illness. She also worked for over 15 years supporting individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities in Massachusetts, working in Day Habilitation Programs and developing/supervising group homes.
She holds a B.A. in Psychology from Brandeis University, lives in Littleton and enjoys cooking, reading, shopping, and having a good laugh with friends and family.
Morse brings over 26 years of experience in case management, human services, corrections, and senior meal site meal preparation, and currently supports the Town of Haverhill, N.H. as welfare administrator, supporting residents with case management and advocacy for services and financial assistance. Her previous career experience includes Case Manager for West Central Behavioral Health in Lebanon, N.H., and Upper Valley Services in Bradford. She also worked with Northeast Kingdom Human Services as a Residential Manager for the Waterford Group Home, as a kitchen supervisor for the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, and cook at the St. Johnsbury House.
She is currently studying to complete her B.S in Human Services at Springfield College and is an alumna of St. Johnsbury Academy, class of 1979. She lives in North Haverhill and enjoys kayaking and camping.
