NEK Council On Aging Hires Linda Caamaño

Linda Caamaño

ST. JOHNSBURY — Local native, Linda Caamaño was recently hired as an options counselor at Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging.

The options counselor is responsible for both office and field-based work, management of calls sent from the information and referral helpline staff, and the delivery of person-centered options counseling to clients in the three-county service area of the Council: Orleans, Essex, and Caledonia.

