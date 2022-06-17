ST. JOHNSBURY — The NEK Council on Aging recently announced the hiring of Felicity Norko as Senior Companion Program Coordinator following the retirement of Patty Beckwith, and Brooke Brown as Volunteer Wellness Coordinator.
The Senior Companion Program conists of volunteers aged 55 and above who provide assistance and friendship to seniors that have difficulty with daily living tasks such as shopping, organizing paperwork, or getting to medical appointments. The program aims to help seniors remain independent longer and aid family caregivers.
The Senior Companion network extends throughout the Northeast Kingdom and the state of Vermont. “The Senior Companion program offers vital peer-to-peer support to clients,” said Meg Burmeister, executive director. “We are pleased to welcome Felicity’s passion for helping our elder friends and neighbors. This position provides the opportunity to use her education and gain valuable experience.” Norko recently graduated from Northern Vermont University with a B.S. degree in Applied Psychology and Human Services. She lives in St. Johnsbury and while in college, made the President’s List for academic achievement and served as an intern and volunteer at Umbrella, St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab, a CollegesSteps Mentor, and a forest technician for the U.S. Forest Service. She was awarded the Good Character Award from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2018.
The home-based Volunteer Wellness Coordinator position supports the wellness programs at the NEKCOA by providing additional wellness support and classes directly into the homes of clients. This new position is funded through a grant from the Vermont Department of Aging and Independent Living for the expansion of volunteer services.
“Wellness is much more than one’s physical health. It is a practical, holistic philosophy that encourages a lifestyle that enhances the body, mind, and spirit,” said Burmeister. “Brooke brings a positive energy and love of wellness. Her plans to focus her education on human services provides the opportunity for our clients to benefit from her education to achieve wellness support at home. We are grateful to welcome two NVU students to our team.” Brown is pursuing a B.S. degree in Human Services at Northern Vermont University with the plan to graduate in December.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.