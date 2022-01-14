NEK Council On Aging Hires Sabina Dagmar Hansen

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging has hired Sabina Dagmar Hansen, MS, RD, CDCES, as a registered dietitian.
Her primary responsibilities will include assisting clients in personal meal assessments and preparation, and evaluating meal preparation at community meal sites to ensure meals are nutritious. She presently serves Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) as a clinical dietitian, certified-diabetes educator, providing nutritional assessments for in- and outpatients and diabetes self-management education. She had previously worked in these fields in New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Washington. She received her bachelor of arts in Cultural Anthropology from the College of William and Mary, and a master’s degree of Nutritional Sciences, Registered Dietitian from the University of Washington, Wash.
“We are pleased to have Sabina join our team and ensure that our nutrition services are top notch in meeting the needs of our community,” said Meg Burmeister, NEKCA executive director. “The Council provides no-cost nutritional counseling as part of the Older American’s Act. Realizing that nutrition is one of the pillars of good health is a very important part of our work.”
