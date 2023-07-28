NEK Council On Aging Hires White As Options Counselor

NEWPORT — The NEK Council on Aging is pleased to announce that Lynne White has been hired as an options counselor in the Newport office. This position supports clients by evaluating needs and providing person-centered and lifestyle options that inform, encourage, inspire, and support older and disabled adults.
“Lynne’s experience in health services and her connections in the northern Northeast Kingdom will be of value as we welcome her as an options counselor,” said Meg Burmeister, executive director. “As a former referral specialist in case management, she understands the complexities of clinical documentation and the importance of monitoring performance to effectively help clients. We are excited to welcome Lynne to our team.”
She served as a LNA & phlebotomist for North Country Hospital in Newport. As a LNA, she supported the medical, surgical, intensive care, and emergency room nursing staff and case managers as well as supporting patient primary and emergent care.
She was a patient service representative at North Country Hospital and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, providing administrative support for patient registration, billing, phone support, and scheduling.
Most recently, she was clinical assistant, prior authorizations and referral specialist at Northern Counties Health Care, Island Pond.
She has an associate degree from the Community College of Vermont and graduated from Hull High School in Hull, Mass. She lives in West Charleston with her husband and three children and enjoys knitting, crocheting, reading, and gardening.
