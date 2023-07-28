NEK Council On Aging Hires White As Options Counselor
Buy Now

Lynne White

NEWPORT — The NEK Council on Aging is pleased to announce that Lynne White has been hired as an options counselor in the Newport office. This position supports clients by evaluating needs and providing person-centered and lifestyle options that inform, encourage, inspire, and support older and disabled adults.

“Lynne’s experience in health services and her connections in the northern Northeast Kingdom will be of value as we welcome her as an options counselor,” said Meg Burmeister, executive director. “As a former referral specialist in case management, she understands the complexities of clinical documentation and the importance of monitoring performance to effectively help clients. We are excited to welcome Lynne to our team.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.