NEK Council On Aging Welcomes Case Manager Jessica Bussiere
Jessica Bussiere

ST. JOHNSBURY — The NEK Council on Aging recently announced the hire of Jessica Bussiere as a case manager for the Southern Caledonia County area. This position evaluates long-term needs and provides person-centered and lifestyle options that inform, encourage, inspire, and support older and disabled adults to live independently and age well.

“Jessica’s passion for assisting individuals to maximize their level of independence fits perfectly with our mission,” said Meg Burmeister, executive director. “She brings diverse experience as an LNA, home care provider, and personal care assistant working with a number of human service and medical professionals in our area. We are pleased to welcome her to our team.”

