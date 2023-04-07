NEK Council On Aging Welcomes Case Manager Jessica Bussiere

ST. JOHNSBURY — The NEK Council on Aging recently announced the hire of Jessica Bussiere as a case manager for the Southern Caledonia County area. This position evaluates long-term needs and provides person-centered and lifestyle options that inform, encourage, inspire, and support older and disabled adults to live independently and age well.
“Jessica’s passion for assisting individuals to maximize their level of independence fits perfectly with our mission,” said Meg Burmeister, executive director. “She brings diverse experience as an LNA, home care provider, and personal care assistant working with a number of human service and medical professionals in our area. We are pleased to welcome her to our team.”
Bussiere previously served as a personal care assistant with Aris Solutions of White River Junction. In that role, she was responsible for maintaining daily living standards by assisting clients with personal hygiene needs, administering medications, and educating patients and families on daily health goals. She also worked for Northern Counties Health Care as a Licensed Nurses Assistant and Northeast Kingdom Human Services as a Home Provider. She received her B.S. in Human Services and MBA in Non-Profit Management from Springfield College. She lives in St. Johnsbury with her daughter Autumn and enjoys gardening, hiking, camping, and kayaking.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.