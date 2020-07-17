NEK Council on Aging Welcomes Jillian Ruggles

The NEK Council on Aging hired Jillian Ruggles as Case Manager for the Southern Caledonia County area. This position supports clients by evaluating long-term needs and providing person-centered and lifestyle options that inform, encourage, inspire, and support older and disabled adults to live independently and age well.
Ruggles previously served as a Coordinated Entry Case Manager for Northeast Kingdom Community Action from 2016 – 2020. She is a graduate of Lyndon Institute and attended Springfield College. Her certifications include training in poverty, DCF mandated reporting, domestic violence, substance abuse and treatment, motivational interviewing, and civil rights.
