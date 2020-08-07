NEK Council On Aging Welcomes Kaitlyn Young

ST. JOHNSBURY – The Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging recently welcomed Kaitlyn Young as their new executive administrative assistant. She will be responsible for managing the reception area for the Council and support the administrative and customer service needs of the St. Johnsbury and Newport offices.

Kaitlyn brings extensive experience in office administrative support. She served as the sales associate for Audiocare in Newport. She is proficient in Excel, Google Docs and QuickBooks.

