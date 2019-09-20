NEK Council On Aging Welcomes New Fiscal/Benefits Coordinator

ST. JOHNSBURY — Meg Burmeister, executive director for the NEK Council on Aging announced that Laura Tanner has been hired as new Fiscal/Benefits Coordinator. This position maintains the Council’s electronic and paper financial records, processes payroll, and manages employee benefit programs.
Tanner has extensive experience in social services and business management. She was the former Assistant Director of NEKCA North Services in Newport. There she supervised staff in several key departments: Outreach Support Workers, Housing Support Specialists, Parent Child Center Workers, Reach-Up Workers, and NEKCA Volunteers. Her responsibilities included regular evaluations, trainings, and community engagement. She also coordinated community-based initiatives encompassing housing, food, fuel, emergency services, childcare subsidies, academics, and job readiness.
She served as the Director of Social Services at The Pines Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Lyndonville and then to Genesis Healthcare in St. Johnsbury collaborating with administration, medical and nursing staff to develop social work and discharge planning procedures and ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations.
Her career included positions in healthcare as a Medical Assistant at New England Internal Medicine and a Phlebotomist at Littleton Regional Healthcare. She also was operations manager for Kingdom Stove Works in Lyndonville where she established and operated finances, daily operations, contracts, and budgeting.
“Laura’s experience in the human services industry and working with older Vermonters brings a unique understanding of the opportunities and challenges they face as they strive to live their lives well and independently,” said Burmeister. “We are very pleased to welcome her to the Council.”
Tanner holds a B.S. in Human Services from Springfield College and is currently completing a MBA in Healthcare Management with Western Governors University. She lives in Lyndonville with her husband and two children.
