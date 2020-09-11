NEK Council On Aging Welcomes Randi Morse As Case Manager

NEWPORT – The Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging recently announced that Randi Morse has been hired as case manager for the Newport area. This position supports clients by evaluating long-term needs and providing person-centered and lifestyle options that inform, encourage, inspire, and support older and disabled adults to live independently and age well.
“Randi came to apply for a case manager position last year, but unfortunately she did not have her college degree. Otherwise we would have hired her!” said Meg Burmeister, executive director of the NEKCOA. “Well that did not stop her; she went back to school and completed over 36 credits in one year and earned her bachelor of arts in Professional Studies from Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. We are thrilled to welcome her, and her perseverance, to our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.