The Chittenden Solid Waste District recently announced that Salvation Farms will be receiving $77,550 for the second Supplemental Environmental Project awarded by CSWD and approved by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.
NEK Gleaners, a community-based collaboration between Salvation Farms and Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District, will receive $15,000 to establish cold-storage capacity to efficiently store and distribute produce gleaned from a dozen local farms for distribution to 24 community food sites serving Orleans, Essex, and Caledonia counties. It was one of four partner organizations benefitting from the funding.
“The opportunity to work with CSWD in presenting a proposal to increase the capacity of organizations for better storage and distribution of rescued food from Vermont farms was a privilege. We are pleased to be able to serve our collaborations and partner organizations in this way,” said Theresa Snow, executive director of Salvation Farms. “Additionally, Salvation Farms is excited to be able to increase our own organizational capacity to store frozen products that we create from Vermont surplus farm foods.”
