The first NEK Leads Gathering will offer stories of leadership in communities across the region and provide tools for people interested in getting involved. The day-long event, organized by the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, will take place on Nov. 14 at Burke Mountain Hotel & Conference Center.
“The most important resource we have in the Northeast Kingdom are individuals working together to solve local and regional challenges,” said Katherine Sims, NEK Collaborative’s Director. “Connecting those leaders and inspiring others to engage is how we grow that resource to get things done.”
The conference will feature nonprofit, business and political leaders on panels and in breakout workshops. Topics include “Creating Vibrant Community Hubs,” “Engaging Young People in Community Change,” “Fundraising for Community Projects” and “Welcoming and Supporting New Leadership in Your Organization and Community.” There will also be an opening talk by Northern Vermont University historian Paul Searls, author of “Repeopling Vermont,” and time for small group discussion and networking.
The event is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sign up now at nekcollaborative.org/nekleads. A reduced fee is available until Friday, Nov. 1. Lunch and a tradeshow are provided. Scholarships are available upon request.
“We heard from people across our region that they are hungry for the chance to meet and learn from each other,” Sims said. “We’re so pleased to be able to put on this gathering and excited to see what comes from it.”
