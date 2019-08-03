NEK Women Lead, a networking group for mission-driven women in the Northeast Kingdom, is open for enrollment.
Women with a desire to make an impact in local communities and inspire others to lead change are encouraged to be a part of the learning and networking opportunity.
NEK Women Lead hosts quarterly dinners at various locations around the Northeast Kingdom. A cohort of 25 women ages 18 & older in the business and nonprofit sectors will be recruited to be a part of a pilot network designed to advance growth and change through empowered action beginning in October 2019. Participation in the program is free.
Applications are due Aug. 30, 2019.
For more information, visit http://nekcollaborative.org/women-lead-network-launched/.
