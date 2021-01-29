NEK — The Northeast Kingdom Young Professionals Network, which also manages the NEK Chapter of the Vermont Welcome Wagon Project, has voted in a new chair, Trisha Morley, following the end of Maire Folan’s term as chair of the group. The NEK YPN steering committee, made up of over two dozen young professionals, voted in the new officers to guide the direction of the group in 2021 and beyond.

Maire Folan, chair of the NEK YPN from 2017-20, said, “I am so proud of the YPN steering committee. The enthusiasm and dedication to supporting our YP and business community is inspiring. I am thrilled to congratulate two new leaders in our group, Trisha Morley, who is taking the role of chair, and Avery Williams as vice chair. While my tenure as chair has come to a close, I will continue to support this group and its efforts. I know we will accomplish great things under Trisha, Avery and standing Treasurer Sarah Chadburn’s leadership!”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.