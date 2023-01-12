NEK Young Professionals Network Plans Events in Glover, St. J

U.S. Congressman Peter Welch stands with members of the Northeast Kingdom Young Professionals Network in 2019 after a meeting held at Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury. Members of the organization expressed some of the concerns young professionals face in the region and state. The congressman pledged to stay in contact with the group and try to work on solving some of the challenges that young entrepreneurs experience. (Photo courtesy of Catamount Arts)
NEK — The Northeast Kingdom Young Professionals Network (NEK YPN) is kicking off a year’s worth of free events with two social mixers scheduled in West Glover and St. Johnsbury.
The first event will take place at Parker Pie (161 County Road, West Glover) on Friday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m., and another will take place a week later at Whirligig Brewing (397 Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury) Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m. Both events are opportunities to network, enjoy food and beverages, and to get to know the NEK YPN.
The NEK YPN recognizes the word “young” to be dynamic, not static, and “professional” to be inclusive, not exclusive. All are welcome to attend these events, with a specific invitation to those new to the area.
The NEK YPN is a network for young professionals living and working in the Northeast Kingdom. The main purpose of the group is to serve the needs of young professionals, employees, leaders and entrepreneurs of the tri-county region, who are hoping to find networking and social opportunities. The YPN provides leadership, relationship-building, and educational opportunities through collaboration with community partners. The group is open and free to join, and hosts events, educational opportunities and social mixers.
