NEK Young Professionals Network Plans Events in Glover, St. J
U.S. Congressman Peter Welch stands with members of the Northeast Kingdom Young Professionals Network in 2019 after a meeting held at Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury. Members of the organization expressed some of the concerns young professionals face in the region and state. The congressman pledged to stay in contact with the group and try to work on solving some of the challenges that young entrepreneurs experience. (Photo courtesy of Catamount Arts)

NEK — The Northeast Kingdom Young Professionals Network (NEK YPN) is kicking off a year’s worth of free events with two social mixers scheduled in West Glover and St. Johnsbury.

The first event will take place at Parker Pie (161 County Road, West Glover) on Friday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m., and another will take place a week later at Whirligig Brewing (397 Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury) Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m. Both events are opportunities to network, enjoy food and beverages, and to get to know the NEK YPN.

