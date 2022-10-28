NEKCA Hires Emily Sanderson

ST. JOHNSBURY — Emily Sanderson has joined Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging as AmeriCorps Senior Volunteer Coordinator.
She will be responsible for managing the recruitment and activity of the volunteer network at NEKCOA. The volunteer network of the NEKCOA encompasses over 320 people and extends throughout the three-county area of the Northeast Kingdom. She will work in the Council’s St. Johnsbury office, and work closely with Senior Program Director Dan Noyes at the Central Vermont Council on Aging.
A 2011 Lyndon Institute grad. Sanderson received her Associates of Arts degree with a focus on childhood education with Community College of Vermont. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Psychology degree at Walden University.
She spent seven years as a preschool teacher at Little Dippers Doodle Children Center planning curriculum and learning objectives. She collaborated with parents, families, guardians, and outside community partners to ensure the children were meeting developmental goals in a safe and healthy learning environment.
She was an Intensive Intervention Assistant for Kingdom East Unified School District where she provided one-on-one support to students to meet their learning goals. She appreciated her position as a cashier at Dunkin Donuts in Lyndonville, greeting and servicing customers. It was a very busy work environment and challenged her multi-tasking skills.
She has received the following certifications: Child Development Associate, Reiki Master Certificate, Fundamentals in Trauma Informed Practice, and Adoption and Family Engagement.
She lives in East Burke, enjoys art, and is the mother of two young boys.
