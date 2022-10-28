NEKCA Hires Emily Sanderson
Emily Sanderson

ST. JOHNSBURY — Emily Sanderson has joined Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging as AmeriCorps Senior Volunteer Coordinator.

She will be responsible for managing the recruitment and activity of the volunteer network at NEKCOA. The volunteer network of the NEKCOA encompasses over 320 people and extends throughout the three-county area of the Northeast Kingdom. She will work in the Council’s St. Johnsbury office, and work closely with Senior Program Director Dan Noyes at the Central Vermont Council on Aging.

