NEKCOA Hires Pam Moon

ST. JOHNSBURY — The NEK Council on Aging (NEKCOA) has hired Pam Moon as the volunteer enhancement coordinator in the St. Johnsbury office.
The new, grant-funded full-time position will serve as “boots on the ground” in NEK communities to support and recruit volunteers for the NEKCOA, said Meg Burmeister, executive director. “Pam will be a key member of the volunteer services team as the Council works to enrich its volunteer network,” she said.
Moon joins the NEKCOA from Northern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) where she served as a Hospital Entrance Screener Team Leader, making sure patients, employees, and visitors followed Covid-19 guidelines. Responsibilities included setting up and organizing screening areas, assuring that staff was advised of current screening guidelines, training and communicating guidelines to staff, and overseeing visitor traffic flow in key entry areas. She worked throughout the NVRH network in the Richard Bloch Building, Corner Medical, and the main hospital campus.
She also worked at Canterbury Inn in St. Johnsbury as a dietary and nurse’s aide, activities assistant, and quarantined resident support person. She has over ten years of experience in senior center management, meal site operations, wellness programs, and volunteer support and recruitment.
“Pam’s experience with senior centers and the volunteer networks that support them was instrumental in our choice to welcome her to our team,” Burmeister said. “In addition, we have received positive feedback from those that worked with Pam in relation to her organization and communication skills, work with volunteers, and her commitment to customer service. We are looking forward to introducing Pam to our volunteers, our key partners, and the communities we serve.”
