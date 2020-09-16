NEKCOA Names Karen Desrochers Caregiver Director

Karen Desrochers has been named director of Client and Caregiver Support at the NEK Council on Aging.

ST. JOHNSBURY – The Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging recently announced that Karen Desrochers has been named the new director of Client & Caregiver Team Support, replacing Pam Smith who recently retired after serving the Council for eight years.

Desrochers joined the Council in 2018 as an options counselor, a position that supports clients, after calling the helpline, who need personal assistance with service support. Services range from personal care to fuel, transportation, housing, and/or utility bill assistance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.