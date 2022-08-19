NEKCOA Welcomes Glassman As Tech Coordinator

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging recently announced the hiring of Neil Glassman as Volunteer Technology for Today Coordinator.
This new, part-time, grant-based position supports the efforts of the Council to incorporate technology more effectively in the lives of clients, to support their ability to age independently, reduce social isolation, and explore resources to learn about the benefits of technology at home for homebound individuals.
“Neil has a wealth of experience in teaching, business, and volunteering. He relocated to the NEK last year and was looking for a position that would benefit NEK residents. We were excited when he expressed the interest to share his experience with our clients,” said Meg Burmeister, executive director. “As a teacher and someone who is innovative and tech savvy, he understands the opportunity technology can provide our clients and the patience needed to make it easily executed and understood. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”
Glassman’s professional career has included president of the US subsidiary of French computer-audio company Digigram; vice president for strategic marketing at Broadcast Electronics, and founding WhizBangPowWow, an agency that provided business-to-business marketing, consulting, and research services.
In addition to his business experience, he served as a special educator for 10 years in NJ, CT, and MA schools for students in grades 5-12. His community service currently includes volunteering with Team Rubicon USA, a world-wide volunteer disaster response organization.
Glassman lives in Barnet with his wife and enjoys cooking, alternative music, and sampling Vermont micro-brews.
