NEKCOA Welcomes Glassman As Tech Coordinator
Buy Now

Neil Glassman

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging recently announced the hiring of Neil Glassman as Volunteer Technology for Today Coordinator.

This new, part-time, grant-based position supports the efforts of the Council to incorporate technology more effectively in the lives of clients, to support their ability to age independently, reduce social isolation, and explore resources to learn about the benefits of technology at home for homebound individuals.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.