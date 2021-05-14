Littleton Regional Healthcare recently announced the hiring of Tracia O’Shana, MSN, APRN at The Doorway, LRH’s substance misuse, counseling, and recovery center. She will serve patients of The Doorway at LRH through screening, evaluation, and treatment for substance use disorders.
O’Shana comes to LRH following nearly 20 years at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, serving patients in areas such as surgical services, gastroenterology and hepatology, and oncology. She has also dedicated over 20 years to educating the next generation of healthcare professionals as a professor at colleges and universities throughout New Hampshire. “Tracia’s vast medical background combined with her caring nature proves she will be a great addition to the team of devoted and compassionate professionals serving the patients of The Doorway,” stated Robert Nutter, LRH president and chief executive officer.
The Doorway program is a statewide initiative to address what is cited as a growing opioid crisis. The Doorway at LRH provides a single point of entry for those seeking help for substance abuse, whether for treatment, support, or resources. Services at The Doorway at LRH include screening and evaluation, treatment, including medication-assisted treatment, prevention, support and services to assist in long-term recovery, and peer recovery support services.
“We are very happy to have Tracia join The Doorway,” Nutter added. “It is extremely important to offer these services to the greater Littleton area and Tracia’s experience and knowledge will be assets to the program.”
