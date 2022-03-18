New Animal Hospital Opening In Lyndonville

Dr. Kathy Tamburello, left, and Dr. Shawntel Sechrist stand outside of the new NEK Community Animal Hospital at 710 Lynburke Road in Lyndonville, which is currently under construction. (Contributed Photo)
This spring, Lyndonville will welcome a new veterinary practice, NEK Community Animal Hospital. Owned by veterinarians Dr. Kathy Tamburello of Lyndonville and Dr. Shawntel Sechrist of Kirby, the animal hospital will provide care for small animals in the area.
“I became a veterinarian to provide the same care, love, and compassion to the animals I treat that I also give to my own pets,” said Tamburello. “Shawntel and I love the Northeast Kingdom and its surrounding communities. We are committed to providing the best care for the animals we treat and are very excited to open NEK Community Animal Hospital!”
The NEK Community Animal Hospital grand opening is planned for this May, following completion of the construction. The space on Lynburke Road was formerly Edmund’s Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles.
Drs. Tamburello and Sechrist announced their new practice will provide comprehensive veterinary services including wellness exams, vaccinations, sick pet visits, geriatric care, general dentistry, and routine surgery.
“I look forward to continuing to provide the personalized and compassionate attention to clients and patients that I started over ten years ago with Dr. Hoppe at St Johnsbury Animal Hospital,” said Sechrist. “Kathy and I are thrilled to open a hospital that reflects our values of practicing high quality medicine in a supportive environment for our staff and clients.”
Approvals for the new small animal hospital were provided by the Lyndon Development Review Board earlier this month, allowing construction to continue at 710 Lynburke Road, Lyndonville.
For more information or to be contacted to make an appointment for your small animal, visit the NEK Community Animal Hospital’s website at www.NEKCAHVT.com, or on Facebook.
