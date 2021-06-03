LYNDONVILLE — About 350 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury area gathered recently to sustain a new Bishop (lay minister).
Patrick M. Kinsella was called to replace Bishop Robert Norris, who served as Bishop for the last five years. Bishop Kinsella is the Mathematics Department Chair at St. Johnsbury Academy. He and his wife Laura have four children and reside during the summer months in Irasburg.
Bishop Kinsella previously served as a Bishop’s Counselor, a Youth Sunday School teacher, and Boy Scout leader. A bishop is the leader of a local congregation (known as a ward) with duties similar to those of a pastor, priest or rabbi. In The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, this position is unpaid. Each bishop is assisted by two counselors. Together, this bishopric oversees the spiritual and social needs of their ward members.
The bishop helps each member of his congregation in their efforts to follow Jesus Christ. In addition to spiritual matters, a bishop helps members who are struggling financially or in other ways to become self-reliant through welfare assistance. A bishop also oversees practical matters such as records, reports, finances, and the meetinghouse where members meet.Bishops typically serve for about five years. Bishops report to stake presidents, and these local leaders have a significant amount of local autonomy to make decisions regarding the members in their wards and stakes.
