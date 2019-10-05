ST. JOHNSBURY — A new downtown coffee shop gave dozens of friends and fellow business owners, as well as legislators and other NEK movers and shakers a peek behind the curtain, with a soft opening Thursday night for the new Central Café at 418 Railroad St.
The new coffee shop features beautiful furnishings, including a few seating areas which require patrons to sit on the floor among an array of soft cushions, which they’re calling Asian-style booths, cozy upholstered chairs, and high-back wooden stools.
Locally roasted coffee from Kingdom Coffee Roasters will be served at the new café, along with locally famous Aunti Dee Dee’s baked goods.
Partners Jerome Balmes and Robert Larabee opened the doors to the café for a by-invitation-only event to celebrate their new business, thank those who helped them get to the near ready to launch date of Oct. 25, and to share the coffee, pastries and more that they will soon be selling at the café.
“Robert and I really appreciate the opportunity to provide St. Johnsbury with a comfortable and warm atmosphere to enjoy hot or cold beverages and pastries, we really want to set a new standard of a coffee shop that a city should have, that St J needs,” said Balmes on Friday.
He said, “We hope to open on the twenty-fifth of this month but if the plumbing got delayed again, the latest should be the first week of November,” he said. The café will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Darcie McCann, executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce was at the opening, and said Friday, “The Central Cafe owners have been very innovative in their approach to providing a desired service, coffee and bakery items. There are three different kinds of sitting areas, appealing to all ages and, conceptually, it is gorgeous. They should also be commended for using local service people to do work and for buying needed items locally. It shows a real commitment to the community and area.”
