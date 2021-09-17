New Chief Medical Officer Joins Family Health

Coos County Family Health Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Bonnie de Vries, MD as the organization’s news Chief Medical Officer. Dr. de Vries joins the organization following the retirement of Dr. William Gessner, MD. Dr. de Vries will hold both administrative and clinical responsibilities and will provide care to patients at the organization’s Pleasant Street clinic.
Dr. de Vries is a board-certified family physician with a background in quality improvement and practice transformation. She earned her medical degree from Albany Medical College, and completed her residency at Maine Medical Center, where she also studied integrative medicine. In addition, she holds a Master of Science degree in nutrition from Columbia University, during which she did clinical HIV research at Harlem Hospital. Most recently, Dr. de Vries served as the Medical Director of Washington State University located in Pullman, Washington.
Previously she practiced at Southern Maine Health Care, where she served as a Family Medicine specialist, and successfully led an innovative Advanced Primary Care initiative to create a culture of team-based care, population health, and physician retention. During her tenure, she completed professional certification through the Hanley Center’s Physician Executive Leadership Institute.
Dr. de Vries has also served as an Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of New England (UNE) College of Osteopathic Medicine, teaching case analysis and team-based learning to future physicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.