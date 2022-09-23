New Christmas Tree Farmer Hired At The Rocks Estate

The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests has named Cameron Larnerd as its new Christmas tree farmer at Forest Society North at The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem.
In this role, Larnerd’s responsibilities will entail cultivating and growing 32,000 Christmas trees, managing the Forest Society’s tree retail and wholesale operations, and overseeing the farm hand staff and farm volunteers.
Forest Society North at The Rocks serves as the Forest Society’s north country hub for community engagement through recreation, educational programming, and tourism centered around this scenic working tree farm and historic estate.
Since 1989, The Rocks Christmas Tree Farm has grown to be a popular destination and for many families is part of the annual holiday tradition of cutting a Christmas tree.
This year’s Christmas tree sales will open for the season on Nov. 26, with a special pre-season sales day on Nov. 19.
“Managing The Rocks Christmas Tree Farm has been a part of my daily life for more than 35 years,” said Nigel Manley, who retired as the Christmas tree farmer earlier this year. “It is exciting to hand the reins over to such an enthusiastic aspiring young farmer like Cam.”
While Manley will no longer manage the tree farm, he continues to play an integral role at Forest Society North at The Rocks as the senior outreach manager, continuing to develop and run educational programs like the very popular Maple Tours.
He is also part of the capital campaign team working to raise $8.5 million for the renovation project that is in full swing.
Manley will work with Larnerd and train him to take over the Christmas tree farm operation.
Larnerd joined the staff of the Forest Society in early 2022 as the land steward and volunteer coordinator, after previously collaborating with the organization as a Leave No Trace traveling trainer.
Originally from New York state, where he grew up with a love of trees and nature, Larnerd earned a bachelor of science degree in natural resource management from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry.
He also attended Wanakena Forestry Ranger School for an associate in science in forest technology.
“I truly enjoyed my role as a Forest Society land steward and volunteer coordinator this past year, but my love for growing trees and desire to farm led me to pursue this new position as the Christmas tree farmer,” said Larnerd. “I am looking forward to making the North Country my home, being a part of the community, caring for the tree farm, and welcoming all to the Forest Society North at The Rocks property.”
Jack Savage, president of the Forest Society, added, “We are so fortunate that Cam brings to this new position a background and passion that will serve him well, and that he will have the benefit of Nigel’s mentoring as he gets the lay of the land. It is an exciting time at The Rocks and having the tree farm in good hands is essential to our vision for Forest Society North.”
The Rocks Estate is the North Country Conservation and Education Center of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.
A campaign currently underway will renovate the stone carriage barn as a net-zero program center with a new gift shop, exhibits, forest and nature education programs, and offices for locally based conservation and outreach staff.
For more information, visit forestsociety.org/the-rocks
