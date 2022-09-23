New Christmas Tree Farmer Hired At The Rocks Estate

Nigel Manley, left, the longtime manager of The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem stands with Cam Larnerd, who has been hired as The Rocks' new Christmas tree farmer. (Contributed photo)

The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests has named Cameron Larnerd as its new Christmas tree farmer at Forest Society North at The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem.

In this role, Larnerd’s responsibilities will entail cultivating and growing 32,000 Christmas trees, managing the Forest Society’s tree retail and wholesale operations, and overseeing the farm hand staff and farm volunteers.

