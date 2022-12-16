NEWPORT — The Board of Directors at the Orleans County Restorative Justice Center made Vicki-Lyn Gatt, M.S.W., the organization’s new executive director.
Gatt worked for several years at the Department of Children and Families in Barre, where she was a team supervisor. She has also held social work positions in Ottawa, Canada, and was a clinical case manager with the Canadian Mental Health Association. She holds an M.S.W. from Carlton University in Ottawa and has done original research on women and AIDS.
“Lyn joins the organization after an extensive search,” said board chair Jonathan Bruce. “She brings expertise in several areas helpful to the Justice Center and our community. She has a strong understanding of community mental health, an appreciation for community connection, and compatibility with our mission. We’re very excited to have her with us.”
The Justice Center is one of 21 programs or centers in the state and, using restorative principles, seeks to address the roots of crime, enhance the community’s health and well-being, and helps resolve conflicts at the community level. The Center accomplishes this assisted by 30 engaged, trained volunteers.
Gatt will begin her work on Dec. 26. To learn more about the Center’s work, or to welcome her, contact her at execdirector@kingdomjustice.org or call 802-487-9327.
