NEWPORT — The Board of Directors at the Orleans County Restorative Justice Center made Vicki-Lyn Gatt, M.S.W., the organization’s new executive director.

Gatt worked for several years at the Department of Children and Families in Barre, where she was a team supervisor. She has also held social work positions in Ottawa, Canada, and was a clinical case manager with the Canadian Mental Health Association. She holds an M.S.W. from Carlton University in Ottawa and has done original research on women and AIDS.

