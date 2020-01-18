New Director Named At Community National Bank

Derby, VT—Community National Bank CEO Kathy Austin is pleased to welcome Emma Marvin to serve as a Director of the Community National Bank and Community Bancorp. Boards. Marvin’s appointment to the Boards is effective as of January 1, 2020. She will serve on the Corporate Governance/Nominating Committee of the Company’s Board and the Risk Management Committee of the Bank’s Board.
A native of Morrisville, Emma is the owner of Butternut Mountain Farm in Morrisville as well as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. She graduated from Cornell University with a degree in Natural Resource Management. Since 2004, Emma has worked for the second-generation, family-owned business helping to promote the growth from a family farm operation to a business that employs 100 people, purchases maple syrup from over 300 Vermont farms and operates a 75,000 square-foot production and distribution facility.
