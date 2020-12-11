New Dispatcher Joins Newport PD

Olivia Clogston is now a dispatcher for the Newport Police Department. (Courtesy Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — Olivia Clogston, a graduate of the Newport Police Department Explorers’ program, has successfully completed her 12-week dispatch training course and is the department’s newest part-time dispatcher.

Clogston, of Derby, started with the Newport Police Department back in 2015 as an Explorer and is a 2018 graduate of North Country Union High School.

