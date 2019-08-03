New Earth Organic Farm in Colebrook, N.H. will host a local farm festival Aug.10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a free event for the whole family.
The (1st Annual) NH Farm to Fork Festival is a networking event put on and hosted by New Earth Organic Farm, in collaboration with La Cite Ecologique of NH Ecovillage, located at 85 Angels Road, in Colebrook, N.H., to promote the local food movement in our region and encourage local communities and businesses to support local farmers.
Enjoy a day of celebration, exploration and education during this free-of-charge event that will have live cooking demonstrations, supervised children’s activities, interactive booths, workshops, presentations from local farmers including Michael Phillips, as well as live music from Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio. A pizza lunch is available made of local ingredients donated by participating farms, tours of the hosting organic farm, Ecovillage.
The goal of the event is to build new engagement, collaboration and partnerships between individuals, families, and organizations focused on producing, selling and consuming local food.
