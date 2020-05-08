Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Sonya Salanti, of Bethlehem, N.H., has been hired by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation as director of the Neil and Louise Tillotson Funds, a family of philanthropic funds housed at the Charitable Foundation that supports community organizations in Coös County and surrounding communities in Vermont, Maine, Quebec, and in Guatemala.
The Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund is the largest of the Tillotson family of funds, and is one of the largest rural philanthropies in the country. It distributes about $3.5 million in grants each year in Cöos County and surrounding communities, supporting a wide range of efforts to help revitalize the region and local economy and to meet basic needs. It is advised by a volunteer community advisory board that works with staff to determine funding strategies and priorities.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.