Sonya Salanti, of Bethlehem, N.H., has been hired by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation as director of the Neil and Louise Tillotson Funds, a family of philanthropic funds housed at the Charitable Foundation that supports community organizations in Coös County and surrounding communities in Vermont, Maine, Quebec, and in Guatemala.

The Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund is the largest of the Tillotson family of funds, and is one of the largest rural philanthropies in the country. It distributes about $3.5 million in grants each year in Cöos County and surrounding communities, supporting a wide range of efforts to help revitalize the region and local economy and to meet basic needs. It is advised by a volunteer community advisory board that works with staff to determine funding strategies and priorities.

