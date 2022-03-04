Coos County Family Health Services has received permission from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to operate a federally-qualified health center serving residents of the Colebrook area.
The organization applied for funding after the closure of the Indian Stream Health Center in late 2021. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to serve residents of the Colebrook area,” said Ken Gordon, CEO of Coos Family Health.
Services will be provided in partnership with existing healthcare organizations in the Colebrook area, and will be offered on a sliding fee scale basis. “The focus of our work is to support the health and wellbeing of those living in Coos and Essex counties, and to ensure that our region’s health care system remains strong,” said Gordon.
Coos Family Health has provided health care services in the Colebrook region in the past, and operates the Response Center for Survivors of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault with offices in Colebrook, Lancaster, Littleton, and Berlin.
“Our organization will receive additional federal funding to support the provision of services in Colebrook,” said Gordon. “We are grateful for the advocacy of our Congressional delegation who worked hard to ensure these funds were not lost after the closure of the Indian Stream Health Center, and to our partners at North Country Healthcare whose support has been critical to this effort.”
Planning efforts have begun to ensure that the services that will be offered are consistent with community needs and preferences. Patient care is expected to begin over the summer months.
