New Option For Children’s Dental Care In The NEK

Northern Counties Health Care will welcome a new pediatric dentist to the organization. Dr. Gladys Carrasco, DDS, CAGS will be caring for patients at Orleans Dental Center located at 11 Union Street in Orleans.
“We are thrilled to introduce Dr. Carrasco to the community. She will greatly enhance the dental care options available to children throughout the Northeast Kingdom,” said Chris Towne, Chief Strategy Officer for Northern Counties. “Her passion for providing compassionate care matched with her experience and skills will enable her to connect with patients and increase their comfort level when receiving dental care.”
Dr. Carrasco was born and raised in Culican, Sinaloa, Mexico. She received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Universidad Auntonoma de Sinaloa in 2011 and her Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Pediatric Dentistry from the Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine in 2020. She moved to Massachusetts seeking opportunities to teach and grow in the dental field after receiving her DDS. She has worked at the Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine since 2011 – for 7 years in the department of Global and Population Health, School-Based Programs and then as a full-time faculty member.
Dr. Carrasco found her passion for working with children during her time with the school-based programs, where she provided preventative and restorative dental services to children in elementary schools in Chelsea, Mass. Along with caring for children, she enjoyed seeing the positive impact she had on the community.
“I am excited to now contribute to the mission of Northern Counties and to help improve dental care options for children in the area. I’m excited to experience the Northeast Kingdom and to being part of the community,” said Dr. Carrasco. “I would like patients to know that the care I provide is based on compassion, empathy, and trust. I understand that every child has a different comfort level in the dental environment. I work to adapt to every patient in order to provide a safe, nurturing, comfortable, friendly, and fun place for children to learn about caring for their teeth, keeping a healthy mouth, and taking pride in their smile.”
During her free time, Dr. Carrasco enjoys outdoor activities and spending time with her husband and son.
Inquiries about receiving care from Dr. Carrasco can be made by calling Orleans Dental Center at (802) 754-6973.
