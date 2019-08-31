NEWPORT CITY — The Newport City Promise Community Early Care and Learning Center has been awarded 3 Stars by Vermont’s STep Ahead Recognition System (STARS). Participants receive recognition for demonstrating quality programming.
Created and led by the Child Development Division of the Vermont Department for Children and Families, the STARS program is Vermont’s quality recognition system for registered home providers, licensed programs including children’s centers and school-based Pre-Kindergarten programs, and school age programs.
“This achievement confirms the Newport City Promise Community Early Care and Learning Center’s commitment to providing quality early childhood programming,” said Reeva Sullivan Murphy, Deputy Commissioner of the Department for Children and Families.
Programs are recognized for achievements in five areas: compliance with licensing regulations, qualifications and training of program staff, the program’s connections with families and with the community, the practices of the program and its strategies for improvement, and the strength of the programs operating policies and business practices. Awards for achievements in these areas begin at one star and increase to five stars.
The Newport City Promise Community Early Care and Learning Center is located at the United Church on 63 3rd St. in Newport. The center serves infants and toddlers and has a full day preschool program for 3-5 yr. olds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.