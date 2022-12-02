Nikole Brainard Earns Bank Promotion
Buy Now

Nikole Brainard

DERBY — Nikole Brainard was recently promoted to assistant VP and finance manager of Community National Bank.

Brainard started her banking career in 1995 in the Derby office, and joined the finance team in 2012. In 2021 she was named financial reporting officer and asset liability manager.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.