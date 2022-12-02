Nikole Brainard Earns Bank Promotion

DERBY — Nikole Brainard was recently promoted to assistant VP and finance manager of Community National Bank.
Brainard started her banking career in 1995 in the Derby office, and joined the finance team in 2012. In 2021 she was named financial reporting officer and asset liability manager.
Brainard has earned a certified teller designation and general banking diploma and bank operations diploma from The Center for Financial Training and Education Alliance. She graduated from the Northern New England School of Banking, and holds a BS in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University. She will soon complete her MBA in finance from SNHU.
In the community, she chairs the board of Derby Elementary School, is a member of the North Country Supervisory Union Board and is treasurer for North Country Union High School Band Booster Club. She resides in Derby with husband Lindsay, daughter Maya, son Chase and their three rescue dogs.
Community National Bank has local offices in Derby (main office), Barton, Derby Line, Island Pond, Lyndonville, Newport, St. Johnsbury and Troy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.