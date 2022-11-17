NKHS Hires Anthony Willey For Derby Office
Buy Now

Anthony Willey

DERBY — Northeast Kingdom Human Services hired Anthony Willey of Newport Center as Human Resources Recruiter.

Willey joins NKHS with 20 years of experience in experiential education, youth development, and community prevention programs. Most recently, he worked for the University of Vermont Extension in various roles, including youth development, community outreach, staff and volunteer recruitment. Willey graduated from Northern Vermont University with a Bachelor’s in Mountain Recreation Management with a concentration in Adventure Leadership.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.