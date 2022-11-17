NKHS Hires Anthony Willey For Derby Office

DERBY — Northeast Kingdom Human Services hired Anthony Willey of Newport Center as Human Resources Recruiter.
Willey joins NKHS with 20 years of experience in experiential education, youth development, and community prevention programs. Most recently, he worked for the University of Vermont Extension in various roles, including youth development, community outreach, staff and volunteer recruitment. Willey graduated from Northern Vermont University with a Bachelor’s in Mountain Recreation Management with a concentration in Adventure Leadership.
Anthony wife and two children shares his love for the outdoors, often spending their weekends backyard camping and star gazing. Anthony is also an active member of the Newport Center School PTO. He is looking forward to contributing to NEK communities and being a part of the NKHS family.
“Anthony is a great fit for this role,” said Brooke Bury, director of human resources. “He brings recruitment experience, plus his local roots and background working in various UVM Extension programs give him a great understanding of the nonprofit, community-based work we do here at NKHS.”
Founded in 1960, Northeast Kingdom Human Services is a private, not-for-profit agency providing services and advocacy to adults, children, and families in Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans Counties. More information is available at nkhs.org or call 802-334-6744 (Newport/Derby), or 802-748-3181 (St. Johnsbury).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.