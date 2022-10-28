NKHS Hires Erica Perkins
Erica Perkins

ST. JOHNSBURY — Erica Perkins of Barnet has been hired as director of communications and community engagement at Northeast Kingdom Human Services.

Perkins has 20 years of experience in marketing, advertising, event planning, community collaboration, and a commitment to community service. Most recently, she was marketing manager and guaranty tours coordinator for Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank in Woodsville, N.H. She graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a Bachelor’s in marketing and a Master’s in communication with a concentration in new media and marketing.

