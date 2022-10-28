NKHS Hires Erica Perkins

ST. JOHNSBURY — Erica Perkins of Barnet has been hired as director of communications and community engagement at Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
Perkins has 20 years of experience in marketing, advertising, event planning, community collaboration, and a commitment to community service. Most recently, she was marketing manager and guaranty tours coordinator for Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank in Woodsville, N.H. She graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a Bachelor’s in marketing and a Master’s in communication with a concentration in new media and marketing.
Perkins enjoys baking, sewing, and spending time with her kids and partner, Dan. She was previously an active member of the Barnet School PTF and the Horse Meadow Senior Center advisory board in Haverhill, N.H. She looks forward to strengthening existing relationships and establishing new connections in the NEK.
“We are excited to have Erica as our new Director of Communications and Community Engagement. Erica’s years of experience in communications and marketing, as well as her demonstrated values, align closely with NKHS. In her new position, Erica will help us better tell our story and create an improved conduit between NKHS and the people in the communities we serve. We are excited for her to jump into the work of shaping NKHS’s voice and promoting a more intentional and thoughtful approach to listening and engaging people and agencies throughout the NEK,” said executive director Kelsey Stavseth.
