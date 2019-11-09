NKHS Hosts Successful Employee Banquet At Burke Mountain

On Friday, Oct. 25, NKHS celebrated their employees with a banquet at Burke Mountain Resort. Complete with live music, awards, raffle prizes, a slideshow of staff highlights and much more, over 100 employees came together to recognize each other and support one another in their mission of serving those in need in our communities.
The event was generously sponsored by Burke Mountain, Community National Bank, Eagle Eye Farms, Morgan Stanley the Dubie Group and Behavioral Intervention Systems. All five businesses donated $500 each to support the Mexican buffet and the awards that were given to many of the staff for their excellent work performances and anniversaries.
Each year, NKHS employees nominate each other for three specific awards: the Patricia L. Rhodes award, the Leadership Award and the Call to Action award. The Patricia L. Rhodes award is given to an employee who demonstrates creativity, commitment, competence and collegiality in their work with service recipients and in relationships with fellow employees. The winner of this award this year was Tonya Davis, Director of Emergency Services, for her undying dedication to clients in crisis.
The Leadership award is given to an employee that exemplifies strong leadership skills, such as being a positive role model, trustworthy, good motivator, has a positive attitude and empowers others to be the best they can be. This person has an exceptional ability to bring people together to accomplish a goal. The winner this year was Tanya Newland, staff at the Cedar Lane residential home. Tanya was nominated because of her attitude, her dedication to always ensuring staff and clients have what they need to live and work well, and to being a positive problem solver.
The Call to Action Award is given to an employee who has exemplified by a particular action a willingness to step above the call of duty, who embodies qualities such as commitment, dedication, honesty, reliability and empathy. The winner this year was Lila Bennett, Director of Marketing, Development and Community Relations. Lila was nominated for her commitment to the agency as a whole and willingness to trainings and understandings the deep inner workings of NKHS.
Awards were also given to staff who celebrated 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 25 years of service at NKHS! Many staff have chosen NKHS as their lifelong career. In all, the event was a success. NKHS is hiring and is interested in welcoming more dedicated staff such as these to join the team. For more information, visit them on Facebook or online at nkhs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.