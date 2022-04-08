North Country Charter School Hires Head

Heartwood Public Charter School, a new nature and place-based K-8 public charter school, recently announced the hiring of Alayna Signorello as head of school. Her hiring marks a significant milestone, said Stacey Zemla, board co-chair. The school plans to open this fall.
“The board is thrilled to bring on Alayna to lead our school and realize its vision,” Zemla said. “The combination of her experience, passion for the outdoors and nature-based education, and natural leadership qualities lend themselves perfectly for this role. She came highly recommended and has hit the ground running.”
Signorello will oversee the development and execution of school curriculum, as well as the hiring of school staff, and attend to the various tasks that fall under a head of school’s purview.
“I am delighted to take on this role at Heartwood School,” says Signorello. “The focus on nature and place-based education aligns perfectly with my own approach to education. I look forward to creating at Heartwood a community that values students as whole people, fosters agency and independence, and forges deep connections with our community and the land.”
Signorello’s appointment marks the second official hire for Heartwood, which recently hired a Director of Development. More info can be found at www.heartwoodeducation.org.
