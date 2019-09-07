North Country Health Consortium Earns Three-Year CARF Accreditation

A CARF three-year accreditation was awarded to the North Country Health Consortium (NCHC) for its Residential, Intensive Outpatient, and Outpatient Substance Use Disorder Treatment programs. The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) is an international accreditor of health and human services providers. CARF’s decision to designate three years to the Consortium represents the highest level of accreditation that can be granted to an organization.
“This achievement is truly a testament to our entire organization and team at large,” said Nancy Frank, Chief Executive Officer of the North Country Health Consortium. “NCHC’s overarching mission to improve the health status of Northern New Hampshire means not only do we care for individuals, taking a genuine, person-centered approach with our clients accessing services for substance use disorder, but we’re also mindful that our programming must be supported by a strong organizational foundation in order to do this important work.”
As described on CARF International’s website, “The CARF accreditation process starts with an organization’s commitment to continuous improvement and culminates with external review and recognition that the business and service practices meet international standards of quality—with all the steps in between focused on optimal outcomes for the persons served and sustained organizational success.”
During NCHC’s review, CARF surveyors visited all NCHC locations, including the North Country Health Consortium’s headquarters in Littleton, the Friendship House residential substance use disorder clinical services treatment facility in Bethlehem, and satellite sites in Berlin, Woodsville, and Center Conway. In addition to interviewing staff, as well as community partners, clients, and their families, surveyors evaluate organizational practices and review appropriate policies against rigorous CARF standards that champion quality care, services, and safety for clients seeking recovery.
North Country Health Consortium offers Residential treatment and Intensive Outpatient services for substance use disorder at its 28-bed residential facility, Friendship House, in Bethlehem. Outpatient substance use disorder services are also available at NCHC’s satellite locations in Berlin, Woodsville, and Center Conway.
The North Country Health Consortium is a non-profit public health organization based in Littleton that collaborates with health and human services providers serving northern New Hampshire. To learn more about NCHC’s Substance Use Disorder Clinical Services and other programs, visit NCHCNH.org.
