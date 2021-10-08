North Country Healthcare announced four important leadership changes effective October 1, 2021. These changes, which represent the organization’s evolution into a fully integrated healthcare delivery system, contribute to the foundational infrastructure which directly supports our member affiliates’ ability to provide the utmost in patient care.
Clare Fox, PT, CERT MDT, LBC, most recently Manager of Physical Therapy, Androscoggin Valley Hospital (AVH), has been promoted to NCH Director of Performance Improvement. Lean-trained, Clare has lead a number of critical inter-departmental and inter-affiliate NCH initiatives, improving process improvement within our organizations.
Suzanne Landry, CPCO, MBA, most recently NCH Corporate Compliance and Privacy Director, and AVH Senior Director, Medical Staff Office and Risk Management, has been promoted to NCH Vice President, Compliance/Risk Management. Sue has been instrumental in the standardization of Medical Staff practices and policy management throughout the System.
Celeste Pitts, CHFP, MBA, most recently Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and Weeks Medical Center, has been promoted to NCH Vice President of Finance. Celeste’s financial management has been vital, especially during the uncertainty of COVID-19.
Kate Piña, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, most recently System Human Resources Director and AVH Human Resources Director, has been promoted to NCH Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Since joining AVH and NCH in July 2020, Kate has been instrumental in bringing alignment to the Human Resources function across the System.
“These changes clearly demonstrate NCH’s investment in the critical areas of Human Resources, Finance, and Compliance/Medical Staff,” commented Tom Mee, RN, BSN, MBA, Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to continuing to work with Clare, Sue, Celeste, Kate, and all of our outstanding providers, nurses, and fellow employees, as we enhance our ability to provide accessible, high quality, and integrated healthcare throughout the communities we serve.”
North Country Healthcare (NCH) is a non-profit affiliation of four medical facilities in the White Mountains Region of New Hampshire.
