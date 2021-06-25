North Country Healthcare Welcomes Chief Financial Officer

North Country Healthcare (NCH), welcomed Matthew Streeter, MBA, FACHE, FHMA, Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Streeter earned a Master of Business Administration from Lakeland College, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, in 2012, and a Bachelor of Arts from University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, in 2003. His professional memberships include the American College of Healthcare Executives and Healthcare Finance Management Association.
Previously, Mr. Streeter served as the Chief Administrative and Financial Officer of Southwest Health, also in Wisconsin. He provided direct operational oversight of numerous departments including, but not limited to, Accounting, Payroll, Patient Business Services, Health Information Technology, and Nutrition Services.
Most recently, Mr. Streeter served as CFO of Black River Memorial Hospital in Wisconsin, recognized in 2017 as the 5th Best Place to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare. There, he provided executive-level leadership toward the business, financial, and strategic goals of the organization while leading multiple large initiatives including a $14M facility renovation and expansion project and an ambulatory electronic health record (EHR) implementation.
Mr. Streeter will hold a dual role, also serving as CFO of Androscoggin Valley Hospital (AVH), where his primary office will be located.
“I am pleased to welcome Matthew and look forward to his contributions as NCH continues its Mission of delivering high quality, accessible, and integrated healthcare in the communities we serve, while reinforcing our commitment to achieving the status of a High Reliability Organization,” commented Tom Mee, RN, BSN, MBA, Chief Executive Officer.
About North Country Healthcare
Named a 2020 Best Place to Work by Modern Healthcare, North Country Healthcare (NCH) is a non-profit affiliation of four medical facilities in the White Mountains Region of New Hampshire. NCH includes numerous physicians and medical providers at multiple locations. This leading comprehensive healthcare network which employs hundreds of highly-trained individuals delivers integrated patient care through three community hospitals, medical laboratories, and home health and hospice services. NCH remains committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.
Member organizations include Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency in Littleton, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, and Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster. NCH is proud to be the largest employer in the North Country.
For more information about NCH, please call (603) 389-2205 or visit www.northcountryhealth.org.
