North Country Home Health Hospice Agency NamesTiffany Hayne s Hicks Vice President of Operations

The North Country Home Health Hospice Agency Board of Directors and President Michael Counter recently announced the appointment of Tiffany Haynes Hicks, MSN as Vice President of Operations.

“Tiffany has served as our Director of Hospice for the last three years and has continued to deepen the relationship between our Home Health and Hospice programs e xplained Michael Counter, NCHHHA President and CEO. “Her intuitive operational skills combined with her analytical nursing skills make her a perfect candidate for this position.”

