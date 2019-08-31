North Country Home Watch Earns Accreditation From National Home Watch Association

LYMAN, N.H. — North Country Home Watch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the second year. The NHWA was formed in 2009.
It is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues at a vacation or primary home while you are not in residence.
Owner Todd Landry founded North Country Home Watch. He has been a native North Country resident and home owner since 1991.
With 30 years of law enforcement experience, Landry has witnessed first-hand the problems and concerns shared by others in leaving a home unoccupied. Many times these problems could have been avoided by merely having someone go into a home periodically and checking. Now that he is in a position to take on such a service, and with the rising number of seasonal and vacation homes in the area, he decided to start his own business.
North Country Home Watch serves Littleton, Franconia, Sugar Hill, Easton, Lyman, Twin Mountain, Lisbon, Landaff, Bath, and Bethlehem.
