North Country Hospital Earns 2019 Most Wired Recognition For Fourth Consecutive Year

NEWPORT — The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) announced that North Country Hospital has earned 2019 CHIME HealthCare’s Most Wired recognition as a certified level 7 again for the fourth consecutive year and the only Vermont facility to receive this award. The Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in our communities.
“At North Country Hospital, we are continually working to improve our technology solutions in support of the organization’s mission of providing exceptional care that makes a difference in the lives of our patients and community. This award is especially meaningful in 2019, as we made significant changes to our systems over the past year. Being recognized as Most Wired validates the exceptional teamwork and dedication by the entire organization during this transition,” said North Country Hospital Executive Director of Informatics/IT, Kate Pierce.
North Country Hospital’s level seven certification is recognized as a Quality Award under the prestigious Most Wired program which evaluates the use of technology in multiple areas, including clinical quality and safety, interoperability, population health, patient engagement, and analytics and data management.
“We are honored to receive this award for the fourth consecutive year and are grateful to have a premier IT department that offers a tremendous impact on the way we approach and deliver patient care,” said Tom Frank, North Country Hospital’s Chief Operating Officer.
More than 16,000 organizations were represented in the 2019 Most Wired program. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.
