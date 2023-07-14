North Country Hospital Gets New Equipment

NEWPORT — North Country Hospital has announced partnership with the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at UVM Children’s Hospital consisting of a Telemedicine Program for North Country Hospital’s Maternal Child Health Unit.
“This program and device will allow our pediatricians to obtain video consults in real-time with the neonatologist at UVM Medical Center (UVMMC), when they are looking for a neonatal consult or are preparing to transfer a critically ill newborn to the NICU,” said Wendy H. Franklin of North Country Hospital. “It will increase the quality of our neonatal care even further, and greatly benefit our youngest patients.”
Over the years North Country Hospital has formed a close working relationship with UVMMC, “and that relationship has allowed us to be the first hospital outside their network to introduce NICU Telemedicine,” Franklin noted. “We are grateful to UVM for this opportunity and for providing the NICU Telemedicine cart at no charge.”
