North Country Hospital Gets New Equipment
From left, Ebonie Howard, RN, Chantal Therrien, RN, Alexandra Bannach, MD, and Debra Beauchesne, RN gather around North Country Hospital's new NICU Telemedicine Cart. (Courtesy photo)

NEWPORT — North Country Hospital has announced partnership with the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at UVM Children’s Hospital consisting of a Telemedicine Program for North Country Hospital’s Maternal Child Health Unit.

“This program and device will allow our pediatricians to obtain video consults in real-time with the neonatologist at UVM Medical Center (UVMMC), when they are looking for a neonatal consult or are preparing to transfer a critically ill newborn to the NICU,” said Wendy H. Franklin of North Country Hospital. “It will increase the quality of our neonatal care even further, and greatly benefit our youngest patients.”

