North Country Hospital Honors Its Volunteers
North Country Hospital volunteers gather while being honored last month. (Courtesy photo)

NEWPORT — Just before the end of National Volunteer month, North Country Hospital formally recognized its volunteers who help provide patients with the best possible experience. “We had not been able to gather in person for this annual recognition since 2019 due to the pandemic,” NCH’s Wendy Franklin said.

For 45 years, Merrilyn Barry has led the hospital’s volunteers, keeping key areas manned with these community servants. This year was extra special as the group celebrated Helen Fontaine and Marge Ovitt, who both hit their milestone of 1,000 volunteer hours.

Gift Shop volunteers include Gail Robitaille (2,070 hours), Pam Downer (165), Linda Quarmby (175), Deb Smith (1,520), Lesley Olin (1,235), Connie Johnson (580), Mel Fortin (6,520), Diane May (352), Carole Dowd (630), Susan Kuzma (585), Lois Bailey (our newest volunteer at 12 hours), Sherry Bradley (540), and Sandra Joubert (20).

Surgical Waiting Room volunteers are Rosemary Hall (1,665), Esther Bowman (1,745), Helen Fontaine (1,211), Marge Ovitt (1,090), and again, Carole Dowd, who volunteers in two locations.

Olive White (1,890 hours) serves in Rehab Services; Gary Mathews (195), serves in the Dialysis Center; Laurie Cain (3,366), Health Information Management; and Anita Burke (1,763) volunteers in the PACU, as well as in the Outpatient Treatment Center.

