North Country Hospital Receives CHIME HealthCare’s Most Wired Recognition Again

North Country Hospital has been awarded The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) Digital Health Most Wired recognition for the sixth consecutive year. The national program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.
North Country’s Chief Information Officer, Kate Pierce said, “This award may sound like a broken record, since our hospital has received Most Wired Recognition for six straight years now. What is important to note is that each year the bar for being recognized as a Most Wired facility gets higher, making it increasingly difficult to achieve. In the past year, there were many new challenges for healthcare providers and for our patients. Our amazing team embraced technology to help navigate these challenges, such as quickly rolling out our telehealth service, supporting a remote workforce, increasing our information security, and meeting state and federal requirements for data reporting.”
A total of 36,674 organizations were represented in the 2021 Digital Health Most Wired program, which includes four separate surveys: acute, ambulatory, long-term care and international acute. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.
Pierce added, “This recognition is a result of a lot of hard work, and I am tremendously honored to be part of such a great organization. On top of this, North Country Hospital is implementing a new electronic medical record that will ultimately be a win-win for patients and staff.”
