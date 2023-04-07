North Country Hospital Receives Echocardiography Recognition
From left, North Country Hospital Cardiac Ultrasound Techs Jonathan Menard, Lou Ann Laffoon, and Kaitlyn Jacobs. (Courtesy photo)

NEWPORT — By achieving IAC Echocardiography accreditation for more than 20 years, North Country Hospital has received a Bronze Milestone Recognition for demonstrating its long-term commitment to continuously improving patient outcomes and safety.

Every three-year cycle, accredited facilities undergo an intensive application and review process to re-earn accreditation, with an assessment conducted by a panel of medical experts.

