North Country Hospital Receives Echocardiography Recognition

NEWPORT — By achieving IAC Echocardiography accreditation for more than 20 years, North Country Hospital has received a Bronze Milestone Recognition for demonstrating its long-term commitment to continuously improving patient outcomes and safety.
Every three-year cycle, accredited facilities undergo an intensive application and review process to re-earn accreditation, with an assessment conducted by a panel of medical experts.
“We are so proud of our echocardiography program here at North Country Hospital, “ stated cardiac ultrasound technician Lou Ann Laffoon. “This recognition clearly demonstrates our commitment to delivering safe, effective, and compassionate care.”
Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart, and can detect heart disease or signs of serious cardiovascular conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. On average, one American dies every 34 seconds of cardiovascular disease – disorders of the heart and blood vessels.
Patients, referring physicians, and insurers look for the IAC seal of accreditation as the ‘gold standard’ in the field of echocardiography.
“The echocardiography program here at North Country Hospital has a long history of providing the highest quality of care and expertise to our ECHO patients,” project manager Shelly Starr noted. “Our ultrasound techs - Lou Ann, Kaitlyn, and Jonathan - have been mentored by the best, with Bev Gage and Pauline Labor establishing the highest standard decades ago. Congratulations, Echocardiography Team!”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.