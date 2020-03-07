North Country Hospital Receives Quality-Based Accreditation

North Country Hospital Winter 2020

NEWPORT — North Country Hospital announced the completion of its accreditation process from DNV GL – Healthcare. By earning the renewal of this three-year accreditation, the hospital has demonstrated it meets or exceeds patient safety standards set forth by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The hospital received its first accreditation from DNV GL in March 2017.

“Our work is continuous,” said Thom Goodwin, North Country Hospital’s Director of Quality. “We take cues from DNV site surveys to prioritize improvement projects to maintain our compliance. The DNV accreditation program also allows us to openly share information across departments and to discover improvements in clinical workflows and safety protocols.”

