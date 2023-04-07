North Country Hospital Wins Go Clear Award
NEWPORT — Over the last ten months, Hillary Bathalon, LPN, has made it her mission to implement a smoke-free environment in North Country Hospital’s operating rooms. She researched a program through the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses (AORN) and educated all OR staff, surgeons, and anesthesiologists to complete the requirements for the Go Clear Award.

The National Association of Perioperative Nurses awarded the Gold Level status of the Go Clear Award as a result of North Country Hospital’s commitment to implementing practices that eliminate smoke caused by the use of lasers and electrosurgery devices during surgery.

